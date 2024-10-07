Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $29.71 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

