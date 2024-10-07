Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 115.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $228,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

