Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.45.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,753,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,374,000 after acquiring an additional 851,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 834,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

