United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

UNFI stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.63. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 661.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $42,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

