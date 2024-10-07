Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE U opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.28. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Unity Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Unity Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

