Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $251,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

