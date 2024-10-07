Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
WWR stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.61.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westwater Resources
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.