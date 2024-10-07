Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WPM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $64.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,621,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272,918 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after buying an additional 1,010,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

