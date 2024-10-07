William Blair Begins Coverage on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $208.09 on Thursday. Waste Management has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,523,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Waste Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,539,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,047,000 after purchasing an additional 221,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

