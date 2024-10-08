AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE ACM opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,169.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AECOM by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AECOM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

