Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Laidlaw boosted their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Affimed
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Affimed Price Performance
Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,922.74% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Affimed
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.