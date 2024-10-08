Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.4 %

AQN stock opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$851.84 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4865591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.