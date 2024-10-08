Amanda Whalen Sells 10,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,667.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $297,200.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00.
Klaviyo Stock Down 0.2 %
Klaviyo stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $36.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Klaviyo by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at about $23,510,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,203,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
