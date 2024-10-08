Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) PT at C$40.67

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.24 per share, with a total value of C$650,010.60. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FN opened at C$38.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.07. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). First National Financial had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of C$205.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.10 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

