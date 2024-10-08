Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Anglo American Company Profile



Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

