Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.