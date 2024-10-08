Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

ASND stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 154.18% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $78,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $16,648,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

