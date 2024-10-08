ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 4.5 %

ASPI stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen acquired 61,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,678,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,707,658.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 433,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

