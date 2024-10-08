AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $42.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,907.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AtriCure by 187.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 110,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $9,254,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 115.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 227,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

