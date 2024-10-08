Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.1 %

AGR opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 68.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

