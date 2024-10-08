B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) PT Raised to $5.00

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTG. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.12.

BTG stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

