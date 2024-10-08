BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.32.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11,107.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.