BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.32.
Get Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.8 %
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11,107.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.