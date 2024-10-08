BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $765.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 114,008 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Further Reading

