BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $768.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

