BMO Capital Markets Trims Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Target Price to C$7.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE CJ opened at C$6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.82. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.08). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of C$169.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.635 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 6,400 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,960.00. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

