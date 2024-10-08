Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

