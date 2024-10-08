Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $13.15

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.15.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Shares of AAL opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
