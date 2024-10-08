Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Price Target at C$43.78

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWO shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$45.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.09. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$37.06 and a 12 month high of C$46.55. The company has a market cap of C$42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

