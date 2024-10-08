Brokerages Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target at $35.17

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,672 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

