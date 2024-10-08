Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Target Price to GBX 275

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYNT

Synthomer Stock Performance

About Synthomer

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.55) on Friday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 338 ($4.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £319.29 million, a PE ratio of -320.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.