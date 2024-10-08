Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Financial Analysis

Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Canadian Critical Minerals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Gold Royalty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Critical Minerals $360,000.00 23.59 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Gold Royalty $6.50 million 36.41 -$26.76 million ($0.17) -8.24

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Canadian Critical Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Royalty.

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Gold Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Critical Minerals N/A -26.54% -16.89% Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Critical Minerals and Gold Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Critical Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gold Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 161.90%. Given Gold Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Canadian Critical Minerals.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Canadian Critical Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Braveheart Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. in January 2023. Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.