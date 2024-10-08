Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $129.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.51.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 261,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $3,557,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

