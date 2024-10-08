Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get TruBridge alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TBRG

TruBridge Stock Performance

Shares of TBRG stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $179.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. TruBridge has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.71 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TruBridge will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,684.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,684.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBRG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TruBridge in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TruBridge in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TruBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TruBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.