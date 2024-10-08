Cfra Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $95.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cfra from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

IR opened at $100.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

