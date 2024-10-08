Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Christie Group Trading Up 4.4 %

LON:CTG opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -633.33 and a beta of 0.67. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

