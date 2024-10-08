Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

