Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

