Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.
A number of analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $315.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.11. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
