Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $308.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $243.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

