Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $25,636,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $3,854,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $2,909,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $985.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

