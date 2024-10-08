Critical Analysis: Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) & VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VNET Group and Rezolve AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rezolve AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

VNET Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.35, suggesting a potential downside of 18.49%. Given VNET Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Rezolve AI.

VNET Group has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VNET Group and Rezolve AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $1.04 billion 1.01 -$372.38 million ($2.64) -1.56 Rezolve AI $145,051.00 337.20 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Rezolve AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VNET Group.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and Rezolve AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group -34.62% -11.44% -2.57% Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01%

Summary

VNET Group beats Rezolve AI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device. The company serves brands and media houses, and banks and mobile network operators. Rezolve Limited was formerly known as POWA COMMERCE LIMITED and changed its name to Rezolve Limited in March 2016. Rezolve Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

