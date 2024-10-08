CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

