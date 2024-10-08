Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 105,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $664,077.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,594,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,600.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,542,345. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 105,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $664,077.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,594,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,600.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 296,883 shares of company stock worth $1,736,046. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

