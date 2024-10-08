Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CULP stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.19.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
