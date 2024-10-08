Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of CMLS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

