Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CMLS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.51.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
