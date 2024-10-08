CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Buy

TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $85.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $118,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,500 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $111,209,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

