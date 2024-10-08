Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 17th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 3.1 %

TSE:DNG opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$3.14 and a 52-week high of C$5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.31 million. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Singular Research raised Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

Featured Articles

