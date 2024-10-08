Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) & Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Critical Survey

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Electrovaya has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and Evercel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $49.41 million 1.57 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Evercel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electrovaya.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Electrovaya and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 5 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electrovaya presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 282.10%. Given Electrovaya’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Evercel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Electrovaya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -1.34% -8.02% -1.63% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electrovaya beats Evercel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

