Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1,000.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $865.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equinix to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $903.80.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $870.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $792.58. Equinix has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

