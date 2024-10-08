EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

EVI Industries stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.34.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter.

EVI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

