FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FATBP opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

